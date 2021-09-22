US-French spat seems to simmer down after Biden-Macron call

PARIS (AP) — The most significant rift in decades between the United States and France seems on the mend after French President Emmanuel Macron and President Joe Biden got on the phone to smooth things over. In a half-hour call that the White House described as “friendly,” the two leaders agreed to meet next month to discuss the way forward after the French fiercely objected when the U.S., Australia and Britain announced a new Indo-Pacific defense deal that cost the French a submarine contract worth billions. France also agreed to send its ambassador back to Washington. The White House made a point of releasing a photograph of Biden smiling during his call with Macron.