UN: 16 million Yemenis are `marching towards starvation.’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the U.N. food agency is warning that 16 million people in Yemen “are marching towards starvation.” David Beasley said Wednesday at a high-level meeting on Yemen’s humanitarian crisis that food rations for millions in the war-torn nation will be cut in October unless new funding arrives. The U.N.’s $3.85 billion appeal or Yemen has been only half funded. The meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly’s annual meeting raised about $600 million, according to the European Union which co-hosted the session with Sweden and Switzerland. But that still leaves at least $1 billion unfunded.