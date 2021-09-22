The Ginormous Pumpkin Festival smashes back to Altoona

Altoona (WQOW)- The Great Pumpkin has some competition, Charlie Brown!

This weekend, the Ginormous Pumpkin Festival comes back to River Prairie Park in Altoona.

The festival will go from 9 a.m. and go until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 where giant pumpkins and their growers will be celebrated.

Among other things, the festival will usher in the fall season with a giant pumpkin weigh off, dessert contest, rubber ducky race, kid pumpkin decorating, and a pumpkin run.

To register for the pumpkin run, or any of the other events, head on over to their website for more information.