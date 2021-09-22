St. Croix Central’s Hinzman narrows down offers to Wisconsin, Ohio State

HAMMOND (WQOW)- St. Croix Central's Carson Hinzman is now an All-American, and schools all over the country are recruiting him, but he's narrowed down his choices.

"Kind of narrowing it down to OSU [Ohio State] and Wisconsin," Hinzman said.

Hinzman, a four-star recruit at offensive lineman, has visited other powerhouse programs like Alabama, Iowa, Notre Dame, and others, but he's narrowed it down to Wisconsin and Ohio State, two big ten powerhouses.

"Those two have been amazing," Hinzman said. "Really fortunate to have the offers I do. A lot of kids barely even get one offer, so just really grateful to have those."

No matter where he chooses, Hinzman will be the first St. Croix Central player to ever commit to a Division I FBS school.

Hinzman recently accepted his invitation to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January.