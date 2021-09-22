Sheriff: 12 inmates now charged in South Carolina jail riot

A total of a dozen inmates are now facing charges after a South Carolina jail riot in which two guards were held hostage and injured. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott held a news conference in Columbia on Wednesday to announce charges against 10 inmates. Two other men were charged earlier this month. Authorities have been trying to determine how many inmates were involved in the riot on Sept. 3 at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Inmates attacked two officers and destroyed much of a unit before officers got control. Two jail officers were hospitalized with injuries. No inmates were hurt.