Seasonable temperatures stick around for Astronomical Fall

I hope you liked the weather Tuesday, because Wednesday will be just like it. The only difference on Wednesday is we will see a bit more sunshine. Fall is in the air as a few frost advisories were issued Tuesday for Burnett, Douglas and Washburn counties. The advisories expire at 8am on Wednesday.

Astronomical Fall begins Wednesday at 2:20pm. This means we will have near equal amounts of day time and night time. Unfortunately, as we continue getting closer to winter, the amount of daylight time will slowly decrease.

Wednesday's highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The lows on Wednesday will get quite chilly around 40.

Sunshine continues on Thursday with highs reaching 70. Our next chance of rain come on Friday with a slight chance and a partly cloudy sky. Dewpoint temperatures will stay comfortable and less humid through the week.

A partly cloudy sky sticks around on Saturday with highs near 70. Sunshine returns on Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 70s. Warmer air will move in for the start of next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.