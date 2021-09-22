Seahawks’ Lockett shies away from attention after hot start

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has become one of just six players to have at least one touchdown of 60 yards or more in each of the first two games of a season. He’s the first to do it since Steve Smith in 2007. Lockett could join another elite list with a big game this week against the Vikings. The Seahawks say that only Randy Moss, Jerry Rice, Marvin Harrison and Dwight Clark have had 100 yards receiving and a TD in three straight games to start a season.