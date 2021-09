Meet Willard, an eight year old kitty at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Willard was a foster cat, and would be perfect in a home with another cat or by himself. He loves to explore and enjoying snacks. He would love a window perch in his forever home.

If you think you'd be the perfect home for Willard, head on over to the Eau Claire County Humane Association's website to set up a time to meet him.