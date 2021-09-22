New Eau Claire COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opening Sept. 25

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 will open in northern Eau Claire County Saturday, Sept. 25 as cases of the virus continue to rise.

News 18 reported that on September 21 more than 1,300 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Chippewa Valley in the course of a week and two more residents have died from the virus.

The new site will be at Jacob's Well Church in Lake Hallie at 3211 N 50th Ave. Testing will be offered on Saturdays Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Monday Sept. 27 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. After Oct. 2 the site will continue to operate with posted hours.

People are asked to pre=register on the day they plan to get tested by clicking here.



If you don’t have access to internet, staff can help you register once you arrive at the site. People under age 18

will need a parent present to consent to be tested.