Nearly all Afghans at Fort McCoy vaccinated against COVID-19, other diseases

FORT MCCOY (WQOW) - More than 97% of Afghans at Fort McCoy have received their vaccine against COVID-19 and a host of other diseases including measles, mumps and rubella and varicella.

The vaccines were administered on Sept. 16 and wrapped up on Sept. 21. The vaccines are required as a condition of their humanitarian parole unless a doctor says otherwise.

“I’m proud of the entire Fort McCoy team that has come together to protect our Afghan guests and the public at large,” said Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, senior DoD mission commander of Task Force McCoy. “The cooperation with the vaccination program among the Afghan population is very encouraging. Young and old, our guests have been very supportive of this effort.”

After completing their immigration processes at Forcy McCoy, Afghan refugees will be resettled across the country.