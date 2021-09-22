Mona Lisa’s now requiring patrons to be vaccinated against COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The owner of Mona Lisa's wants to do everything she can to limit the spread of COVID-19, and now that includes requiring diners to be vaccinated against the virus.

Owner Lisa Aspenson posted the news onto her Facebook page on Friday, saying the updated protocols would affect anyone over the age of 12. Since making the post, she has received a lot of feedback. With much of it hostile, she has taken down her whole Facebook page.



To those saying they will not dine at Mona Lisa's anymore, Aspenson said that is okay. Her priority is keeping her staff safe from the virus.

"If I want to keep safe in this way, that's my choice, and if you chose something else, that's your choice. I don't need to judge you, and you don't need to judge me," Aspenson said. "It is just really as simple as that."

But not all of the messages she has received about the change has been negative. She said some people have thanked her for the move.

"A women who's been coming here since 1994 and has not gone out during the whole pandemic with underlying conditions, she's coming out to dinner Friday night because she can and she can feel comfortable," Aspenson said.

All of the staff at Mona Lisa's are also vaccinated, Aspenson said. The new protocol went into effect on Wednesday.