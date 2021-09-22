Local couple leads petition to reopen Mitscher Park ice rink

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The beginning of fall means we're getting closer to seeing colder temperatures, and to still have some community fun when they come, a local couple started a petition to bring an ice rink back to Mitscher Park in Eau Claire.

"We've heard great stories from families who have been here for 20 years who talk about their kids growing up here, skating, and playing hockey," said Blayne Powell, one of the petition creators. "We would love for our kids to be able to do that,"

The Mitscher Park ice rink has been closed for over a decade due to low staffing and budget issues, but Powell and his wife started a petition Tuesday morning to bring back the ice rink. It has already received 250 signatures, and they're hoping to get as many as possible.

"We thought we would start a petition and we would have 10 or 15 people sign it. It was crazy to see how much interest there was in it in the community, in this neighborhood to reopen this rink. We're really excited about it.

Here we are hoping that we can do something to get it into the budget this fall to get it open this winter," Powell said.

The estimated cost to replace the rink is nearly $10,000.

Powell said he hopes people will support virtually during the Eau Claire City Council meeting on Monday. The 2022 budget is still being created by the interim city manager and is scheduled to be voted on in November.

To view the petition, click here.