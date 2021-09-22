Lithuanian agency warns against use of Chinese-made phones

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanian cybersecurity authorities are urging the country’s governmental agencies to abandon the use of Chinese smartphone brands. Lithuania’s National Cyber Security Center said it found four major cybersecurity risks for devices made by Huawei and Xiaomi. The center said in a report the center released Tuesday that it also identified potential censorship problems with Xiaomi phones, which contain a content-filtering feature for 449 keywords or groups of keywords. The phrases include “Free Tibet,” “Democratic Movement” and “Long Live Taiwan Independence.” The content-filtering feature was disabled and no censorship was performed on the phones the Lithuanian center inspected. Huawei and Xiaomi denied the allegations.