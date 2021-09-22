Kosovo calls on Serbia to lower tensions, start dialogue

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Ethnic Serbs blocked the Kosovo-Serbia border for a third straight day Wednesday to protest a decision by Kosovo authorities to start removing Serbian license plates from cars entering the country. Small groups of Serbs spent the night in tents and have blocked the roads to the Jarinje and Brnjak border crossings with trucks. Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Wednesday called them to move their vehicles away from the border “because they are blocking themselves.” Kurti blamed Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for the recent incident and says the only practical solution would be for both countries to lift the decision on temporary license plates. Kosovo declared independence in 2008 but it has not been recognized by Serbia.