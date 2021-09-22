Investigation shows ‘no evidence’ Chippewa Falls School District violated discrimination law

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) -- An investigation into the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District shows "no evidence" that the district violated Wisconsin's pupil discrimination law.

A complaint filed by the ACLU back in June said "CFAUSD and its agents and employees have discriminated against students on the basis of race, sex and sexual orientation, by causing, encouraging, accepting and tolerating a school climate hostile to students with these protected statuses."

The complaint goes on to outline various examples of the alleged harassment, and says the district "failed to provide targets of harassment the supportive services they need."

"The district seems to frequently ask kids who have experienced racialized or homophobic bullying to deal with the problem on their own, to be tough or to avoid the bully or figure out ways to solve the problem," said ACLU of Wisconsin attorney Elisabeth Lambert. "But that should be the district's responsibility."

An investigator interviewed 35 people including a parent of current students, several parents of former students and a person not affiliated with the school.

Based on this information, the investigator concluded that the complaint was deficient under applicable law, finding that “There is no evidence to conclude that the district has created or is responsible for a hostile environment on the basis of one’s race, sex, or sexual orientation that is sufficiently severe, pervasive or persistent so as to interfere with or limit the ability of an individual to participate in or benefit from the services, activities, or privileges provided by the district," Chippewa Falls officials said in a press release.

The district goes on to say, "the district has made considerable efforts, and has invested substantial time and resources in providing a welcoming environment for all students. The district has implemented any number of programs and initiatives to serve this objective, and will continue its efforts to make certain that all students feel safe and valued. While the investigator’s decision makes clear that the district is not responsible for individuals."