‘Grow up’: UK’s Johnson says world must face climate change

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told world leaders at the United Nations that humanity has to “grow up” and tackle climate change. In a speech, he said humans must stop trashing the planet like a teenager on a bender. Johnson is due to host a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland in six weeks’ time. In his speech to the U.N. General Assembly, he said it’s now or never to stop global warming becoming catastrophic. He said humanity is acting like a teenager who thinks “someone else will clear up the mess we make, because that is what someone else has always done.”