Skip to Content

First Frost Advisory (for some) since spring arrives on fall’s first night

New
2:30 pm Weather Now
WatchWarn-County-Name-2

The National Weather Service has issued FROST ADVISORIES for counties shaded in light blue for the first time in the area tonight from 1am to 8am.

Frost can kill or damage sensitive vegetation if left uncovered or unprotected. Cover plants or bring them inside overnight to protect them.

There were advisories for the three most northwest counties of the state last night (Burnett, Douglass, and Washburn), but none further south or east. Tonight, much of central and north-central Wisconsin are under a frost advisory for the first time since spring.

Frost can possibly form under the right conditions if low temperatures drop into the upper 30s, but become more likely with temps in the low to mid 30s. That's what we're expecting for low temperatures tonight

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

More Stories

Skip to content