First Frost Advisory (for some) since spring arrives on fall’s first night

The National Weather Service has issued FROST ADVISORIES for counties shaded in light blue for the first time in the area tonight from 1am to 8am.

Frost can kill or damage sensitive vegetation if left uncovered or unprotected. Cover plants or bring them inside overnight to protect them.

There were advisories for the three most northwest counties of the state last night (Burnett, Douglass, and Washburn), but none further south or east. Tonight, much of central and north-central Wisconsin are under a frost advisory for the first time since spring.

Frost can possibly form under the right conditions if low temperatures drop into the upper 30s, but become more likely with temps in the low to mid 30s. That's what we're expecting for low temperatures tonight