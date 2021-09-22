First fall night brings 40s and 30s to Chippewa Valley

Areas east and northeast of Eau Claire woke up to lows in low to mid 30s this morning, but most of the Chippewa Valley stayed in the upper 30s to low 40s. Areas with lows in the mid 30s could have seen patchy frost already this morning, and that is possible again tonight, perhaps on a bit larger scale.

That's because we can expect even cooler air overnight especially near and east of Eau Claire, though areas closer to the Minnesota border look to stay similar to last night. Despite lows 5 to 10 degrees below Eau Claire's average low of 47, highs climbed right to today's average high of 70 in Eau Claire, and mid to upper 60s elsewhere.

While today is the first day of fall, the equinox is actually at a very specific time. The equinox is the point where the sun's direct rays hit the equator at a perfect 90 degree angle. This happens twice per year: once in spring and once in fall. Today, that happened at 2:20pm central time.

Now, the sun's rays are most direct south of the equator, and that is how it'll be until next spring.

With the continuing cool air tonight, a Frost Advisory has been issued for much of northern and central Wisconsin until 8am. This includes Clark, Jackson, and Taylor counties in Western Wisconsin. Air will cool fast because there will be a clear sky and calm wind in addition to there being more time at night in order for cooling to take place compared to even just a couple weeks ago.

Temps tomorrow after again starting chilly will warm near or into the low 70s. It's definitely the time of year where you start the day with a jacket and either don't need it in the afternoon or need only a sweatshirt or lighter jacket.

Friday will not be as cool in the morning but cooler during the day as clouds arrive with a chance for drizzle and light rain. Overall, Friday looks to be a fairly gloomy day as a result even if not much rain adds up.

Temperatures fall quickly again Friday night as the sky clears, but warmer air isn't far behind as highs return to the mid, perhaps even upper 70s Sunday through the middle of next week!