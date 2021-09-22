DNR offers tips on chronic wasting disease samples

(WQOW) - To many hunters' delight, archery and crossbow deer hunting season started September 18. Now, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has put together a plan across the state to collect more samples from deer to test for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

CWD is a fatal nervous system disease that affects deer, moose, and elk. The first case in Wisconsin was back in 2002, and over the last year there have been new occurrences of CWD in four different counties.

While the CDC said there have been no reported cases of CWD infection in people, they recommend that hunters test their animals before they decide whether to eat the meat.

"Hunters have a few different ways they can choose to submit samples for CWD testing. We have a number of self-serve kiosks that are out there on the landscape. Every test result is equally important. Those tests that are coming back as not detected, and also those that come back as positive," said Amanda Kamps, a wildlife health conservation specialist for the DNR.

Kamps said the DNR also has some at-home lymph node sampling kits if hunters want to collect their own lymph node samples from their deer.

To learn more about CWD and CWD testing, click or tap here.