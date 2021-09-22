COVID-19 drive-thru test center coming to Lake Hallie

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is back this Saturday, Sept. 25.

The tests will be available for free at Jacob's Well Church in Lake Hallie from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To alleviate stress on health care providers, hospitals and clinics, the Northwest Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition is bringing back drive-thru testing resources.

The drive-up in Lake Hallie will offer a nasal swab-style screening, otherwise known as a PCR COVID-19 test.

Due to the increasing numbers of positive cases in the Chippewa Valley, the coalition determined the region was in demand of a more convenient way to test.

"Your health care provider is always a good option, but many of our hospitals and clinics [moved] to an appointment-based system, and we just know that it's more challenging sometimes to get an appointment for testing," said Aimee Wollman Nesseth, coordinator with the Northwest Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition.

In addition to Saturday, the testing site will operate next Monday, Sept. 27 (1p.m. to 6 p.m.), and Oct. 2 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) with additional dates to come in the following weeks.

To speed up the testing process, the coalition is asking that people who need to be tested pre-register their appointment.

Antigen testing is available for the Eau Claire community at UW-Eau Claire. Registration is required but on-site registration is available.

