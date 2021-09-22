Blugold volleyball pulls off upset, sweeps UW-Whitewater 3-0

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Blugold volleyball squad has been rolling through non-conference play, and Wednesday they topped their top WIAC foe in a straight set upset.

#15 ranked UW-Eau Claire beat #8 ranked UW-Whitewater 25-22, 25-19, 25-21 to win 3-0.

Head coach Kim Wudi talked about the importance of scoring points offensively in each set before the matchup, and that's exactly what the Blugolds did.

"We knew we had a pretty good chance to win if we could score 17 or 18 of our own points, and we scored 20," Wudi said. "Really credit to all phases of the game today."

"It was a great team win," said Charlie Nelson, Blugolds setter. "We worked really hard all preseason and then all week, we were just really looking forward to this game. We love a conference game, so it was just good to pull it off in three."

The Blugolds move to 13-2 on the season. They'll visit St. Scholastica next Tuesday before their next WIAC matchup at UW-Oshkosh next Friday.