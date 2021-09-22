Biden meets with Democrats as $3.5T plan faces party split

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has met with Democrats from the House and Senate as Congress works to bridge party divisions over his big $3.5 trillion “build back better” agenda. The White House sessions stretching into Wednesday evening come ahead of crucial voting deadlines. The House is to vote soon on the first part of Biden’s plan — a nearly $1 trillion public works package. It was already approved by the Senate, but progressives are withholding their support unless it’s partnered with the bigger bill — while centrists view the $3.5 trillion price tag as too high. Biden’s push can bring political heft to the negotiations.