Woodford scheduled to start for Cardinals at Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals (80-69, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (91-59, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jake Woodford (2-3, 4.30 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-9, 2.60 ERA, .96 WHIP, 198 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and St. Louis will play on Tuesday.

The Brewers are 42-33 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with a mark of .352.

The Cardinals are 38-36 in road games. St. Louis is hitting a collective .241 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with an average of .289.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 5-2. Jon Lester recorded his seventh victory and Nolan Arenado went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Freddy Peralta registered his fifth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 54 extra base hits and is slugging .479.

Arenado leads the Cardinals with 68 extra base hits and 101 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .219 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Cardinals: 9-1, .268 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Lorenzo Cain: (hip), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.