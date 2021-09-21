Wild sign star wing Kirill Kaprizov to 5-year, $45M contract

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed left wing Kirill Kaprizov to a five-year, $45 million contract. The deal ends a stalemate between the team and the Calder Trophy winner just two days before the beginning of training camp. Kaprizov topped the Wild and all NHL rookies with 27 goals in 55 games last season. Kaprizov also had 24 assists and led all Wild forwards in average time on ice per game. The native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, set franchise rookie records in several categories even while playing a schedule shortened by the pandemic.