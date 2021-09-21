Where to register on National Voter Registration Day

Eau Claire (WQOW) - National Voter Registration Day takes place on Sept. 28, and Chippewa Valley Votes will spread volunteers across Eau Claire County to register voters, provide information, and assist residents in verifying their registration information.

The following organizations will host volunteers and offer registration services on Sept. 28:

L.E. Philips Public Library at their temporary location: 2572 Mall Drive, Eau Claire, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Community Table: 320 Putnam Street, Eau Claire, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Eau Claire Government Center/Courthouse: 721 Oxford Avenue, Eau Claire, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Chippewa Valley Technical College, Business Center-Student Union: 620 W Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Altoona Public Library: 1303 Lynn Avenue, Altoona, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Municipal elections office: 203 S Farwell Street, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Citizens can register anytime during office hours other than the Monday during an election.

Chippewa Valley Votes will also provide service to all public high schools in Eau Claire County.

Individuals are welcome to visit any of these sites and are advised to bring their Wisconsin driver's license or photo ID card. Chippewa Valley Votes intends to provide other registration opportunities throughout the year.