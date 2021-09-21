WATCH: EC School Board adjourns meeting when some attendees refuse to wear masks

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- An Eau Claire School Board meeting abruptly went to recess and was ultimately adjourned on Monday night when some attendees refused to wear masks.

Just 4:30 into the meeting, board President Tim Nordin said, "we will not hold a meeting in the presence of those who will not help us to be safe by wearing a mask," and then moved to take a recess to give people a chance to either put on a mask or leave the meeting.

"Where's the law? Where's the law I have to wear a mask?" yelled a community member.

"There are the rules we have for our meetings," Nordin responded.

The community member then shouted back, "Your rules don't matter..."

After coming back from recess, Nordin announced the meeting would be adjourned.

“So, at this time because we have tried to run a safe meeting and we are not willing to endanger the safety of our community, or ourselves, or our, most importantly honestly to my mind, is our staff that’s here tonight. We will not hold a meeting in person. We will reschedule this meeting," Nordin said.

The meeting will instead be held next Monday, Sept. 27. Nordin said the board would be meeting in-person but the community would need to participate through Webex.