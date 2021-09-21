US 53 exit tunnel to WIS 93 will close for lightning maintenance

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Soon a well-traveled exit off of Highway 53 will temporarily close, leaving drivers looking for a new route.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will be closing the exit ramp 86 tunnel at the Highway 12 and 53 interchange beginning Monday, Sept. 27 for lighting maintenance. The tunnel is expected to reopen Friday, Oct. 15.

Currently, the 400-foot tunnel uses a high-pressure sodium (HPS) lighting system that is serviced every four years.

The $186,609 project will replace the current system with LED lighting as part of WisDOT's retrofit program to convert all state-maintained lighting to LED.

According to WisDOT, the tunnel was the second highway tunnel built in Wisconsin.

According to the DOT's northwest region lighting engineer, Steven Bachman, this is the largest transformation the tunnel will undergo since its opening in 2006.

"The prices of the LED's have dropped significantly, at least in the last six to eight years, and not only that, but the manufacturers are starting to phase out production of the high pressure sodium luminaires, and as a result, the cost of that is going up, and it basically makes fiscal sense to now go to LED," Bachman said,

After implementing the new LED lighting in the tunnel, the roadway lighting systems the northwestern region of the DOT maintains, will be 100% LED

Traffic will be detoured southbound on Highway 53 to westbound Interstate 94 to Highway 93.

