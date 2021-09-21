UPDATE: one injured in Monday evening’s tornado

UPDATE: The driver of a semi truck that was flipped near the intersection of WI-93 and county road VV was injured around 6 pm Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed this incident was caused by the confirmed tornado.

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - The National Weather Service in La Crosse (NWS La Crosse) confirmed damage in parts of Trempealeau county was caused by a tornado of strength EF-1, meaning estimated peak winds ranged from 86 to 110 mph.

This afternoon, The NWS La Crosse survey team released their final report. The maximum wind estimated from damage was 105 mph, with the EF-1 damage found near county road D about 2 to 3 miles south of Strum.

Radar debris signature over county road D at 6:09pm

NWS La Crosse issued the first tornado warning for this area at 5:46pm. The tornado touched down eleven minutes later at 5:57pm, and at 6:03pm there was an upgrade to the warning, calling it a "radar-confirmed" tornado as there was a radar debris signature visible.

The tornado began between county road BB and WI-93 about 2 miles west-northwest of Elk Creek and traveled NE crossing highway 93 at county road VV where a semi truck was tipped over. NWS survey team noted barn and other outbuilding damage near highway 93.

It then crossed Lee and Roskos roads before it intensified to EF-1 strength near county road D where more outbuilding damage was surveyed. The tornado continued NE, crossing county road OO and eventually lifting near Maug road just south of county road H about 3 miles ESE of Strum at 6:13pm.