Quiet and cool days on tap

We received some strong storms Monday night associated with a cold front. Luckily for us that cold front brought us cooler and dryer air for Tuesday. Highs today will be a bit cool in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Dewpoint temperatures today and for the next few days will be in the 40s so humidity will not feel sticky. We will remain clear on Tuesday with sunshine. Clouds begin rolling in in the afternoon to make a partly cloudy sky. Wind speeds today will be similar to the past few days. The only difference is that the direction from the south shifted from the northwest which is giving us cooler and dryer air.

Don't worry, plenty more sunshine returns on Wednesday with a sunny sky and similar highs in the upper 60s. These temperatures will feel a lot more seasonable than Sunday's high of 89.

You will wake up to a chilly morning on Thursday, but it will warm up around 70 and have a sunny sky.

Our next rain chance arrives on Friday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms and a partly cloudy sky. Sunshine returns on the weekend and into next week with more highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.