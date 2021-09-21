Skip to Content

Man sent to hospital after truck rolled over him in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A man is in the hospital after a truck he was working on rolled over him.

According to Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd, the incident happened at Rowan Enterprises, a recycling center in Elk Mound.

The 69-year-old had gotten under the truck to fix it. Bygd says they believe the truck slipped into gear and rolled, trapping the man underneath.

The man was transported to an Eau Claire hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Foul play is not suspected.

