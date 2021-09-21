Hy-Vee introduces Scan & Go App to make checkout faster

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With the new Hy-Vee projected to open in Eau Claire in just one week, officials are sharing a new Hy-Vee app that can help you skip the checkout lines.

"Hy-Vee Scan & Go" is a free mobile app that allows customers to scan items as they shop.

Here's how it works: you create a profile, connect a debit or credit card and scan items as you place them in your basket or cart.

You can already start bagging if you brought your own reusable bags, or you can bag your items at the Scan and Go area and scan a QR code to complete your purchase.

Other stores like Sam's Club and Macy's have similar Scan and Go technology.

"It just makes shopping super easy and convenient no matter how many items you're getting. So if you like that process, you don't want to wait in a checkout line when you're done for whatever reason whether you have five items or 50 items, it makes it super simple," Gayman said.

Gayman said customers can still use their regular self-checkout as well as one with a cashier.

The new location on Clairemont Avenue is scheduled to open on Tuesday, Sept. 28.