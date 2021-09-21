Here’s a look at COVID-19 cases in the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) -- In just the last week, more than 1,300 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Chippewa Valley and two more residents have died from the virus.

Those two deaths were in Dunn County -- bring the death toll there to 40. Dunn County also saw 258 new cases in the last week, nearing 5,600 total.

In Eau Claire County, there were 588 new cases reported in the last week. There are 632 cases active, which is an increase of 90 since last Monday.

In Chippewa County, 465 new cases have been seen in Chippewa County since last week, which now makes more than 9,000 total since the start of the pandemic. Active cases went up by 73, sitting at 530.

