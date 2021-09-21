FBI confirms remains found in Teton National Forest are Gabby Petito

TETON COUNTY, Colo. (WQOW) -- Remains found in the Teton National Forest have officially been identified as Gabby Petito.

That is according to the FBI in Denver.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue determined the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death is pending final autopsy results.

A forensic search has ended in the area Petito's body was found, but the FBI is seeking information from those in the area. According to a press release, the FBI is looking to talk to anyone who utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between Aug. 27-30 and may have had contact with Gabby Petito or Brian Laundrie.

Information can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov or by calling 303-629-7171. Photos or videos can be uploaded to fbi.gov/petito

The search for Laundrie continues in Florida. Authorities spent the day Tuesday searching a nature reserve for him.

This is a developing story.