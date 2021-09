EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You may have started to notice hints of yellow, orange, and red in the trees here in the Chippewa Valley, just in time for the first day of fall on Wednesday.

Travel Wisconsin's fall report predicts Eau Claire County's leaves will peak in color around the third week of October. Meanwhile, Chippewa County should peak in the second week of October.

To check expected peak times for all Wisconsin counties, click or tap here.