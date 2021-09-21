Chilly fall air arrives for the first day of astronomical autumn

This week started hot and humid with a high of 89 degrees on Sunday, feeling like 90. Yesterday topped out near 80 as clouds rolled in ahead of a cold front that eventually brought strong storms to Western Wisconsin, including one confirmed tornado.

Temps and dew points fell quickly last night after the storms passed, and today felt a lot more fall-like. Highs only topped out in the mid 60s to low 70s across the Chippewa Valley, and that's after lows were in the upper 40s and low 50s this morning. The dial has definitely turning towards fall.

This fall-like weather is just in time for the first day of fall as tomorrow is the fall equinox. Interestingly, There is still more than 12 hours of daylight tomorrow as we define sunrise and sunset as being able to see the top of the sun and not the middle in addition to light bending a bit as it moves through the atmosphere. Still, daylight is quickly decreasing.

Another sign of fall is that there is a Frost Advisory to our north. It includes Burnett, Douglas, and Washburn counties in northwest Wisconsin as well as most of the arrowhead of Minnesota, excluding areas near lake Superior.

The Chippewa Valley will be spared this threat in the short term, but typically cool spots to the east and northeast of Eau Claire could see some patchy frost from time to time this week with more low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s possible in those parts.

For Eau Claire and most of the Chippewa Valley, expect lows in the low to mid 40s for the most part through the weekend with plenty of sunshine.

The exception is a slight chance for rain on Friday that could possibly last into Saturday. Temperatures warm up after that weak system passes, and by early next week highs could climb to the upper 70s and perhaps even 80.