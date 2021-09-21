Casting Call! Here’s how to be in Travel WI’s next commercial

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Ever wanted to be on TV? Well now's your chance.

Lori Lins Ltd., is casting for Travel Wisconsin's Fall 2022 campaign.

The talent management service, based out of Milwaukee, is looking for active Eau Claire residents aged 18 to 65 for its next Travel Wisconsin commercial.

Potential candidates will need to be available for filming Oct. 4-10 of this year. Chosen individuals will receive $400 for the day of filming.

The commercial set to air in fall 2022 will feature three Wisconsin cities: Oconto, Spring Green and Eau Claire.

"Oh it's beautiful [in Eau Claire], be it, you know, mountain biking trails or rivers and lakes and fall foliage. [It's] basically just celebrating, what it means to be in Wisconsin in autumn," said Trent Raffelli, VP of Lori Lins, Ltd.

Applicants will need to submit photos of yourself and answer questions regarding your favorite fall activities in Eau Claire.

Deadlines for the application process end Sept. 22, 2021 at noon. The link to the application can be found here.