Blugolds ready to hold ‘block party’ against UW-Whitewater

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two of the top programs in NCAA DIII volleyball square off on Wednesday in front of what is expected to be a full capacity crowd at McPhee Center.

If there's not a party in the stands, you'll likely see a 'block party' on the court.

Fifteenth-ranked UW-Eau Claire and eight-ranked UW-Whitewater, set to battle in a key Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matchup at 7:00 p.m., are two of the best programs in the country when it comes to blocks per set.

According to the NCAA's website, the Warhawks lead the nation with 2.77 blocks per set. The Blugolds are right behind with 2.61 blocks per set.

The WIAC website numbers are slightly different for the Warhawks due to a difference in sets played.

Blugolds head coach Kim Wudi said improving blocking technique and skill has taken multiple years, but the team benefited from extended practice time last year after competitions were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For us, vision training has been huge," she said.

UWEC returns veteran players this season, including middle hitter Kendra Baierl, who feels more confident about her blocking skills after a mindset change.

"You want to get your hands on the other side to stop the ball from coming over the net like more as an offensive thing than a defensive thing," she said.

Wudi said both teams will also play with tempo and look to spread the floor on Wednesday.