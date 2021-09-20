U.S. Secretary of Education visits Eau Claire, says he would support vaccine mandates in schools

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- As more information on COVID-19 vaccines for children emerges, the top U.S. education official is visiting schools around the country to encourage mitigation efforts to keep students learning in person.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona launched his "Return-to-School Road Trip" at Locust Lane Elementary school in Eau Claire Monday morning. He was greeted by dozens of students and a pep rally performance by the North High School band.

Cardona told the crowd he picked the Chippewa Valley to start his five-state tour because the Eau Claire Area School District is doing everything it can to protect students and staff, helping to keep learning "uninterrupted."

"Imagine if these students had to be interrupted, and the school had to close for two weeks at a time. Imagine if those high schoolers who were just thrilled to play their instruments and be together, if they had interrupted learning," he said. "We can control that. We can prevent interrupted learning if we follow the mitigation strategies. We know what works."

When asked if he would support a federal mandate on vaccines for students, Cardona said he strongly supports districts' efforts to require them if they're safe and if it means students get to stay in the classroom.