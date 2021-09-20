Strong winds, large hail possible with level 2 risk for severe storms Monday

Second (or is it third?) summer is almost over. A strong cold front is coming though which will knock us back down into fall once more.

Monday will be hot and humid and breezy. Wind speeds from the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will bring more heat and moisture across the state. High temperatures will try to reach 80 before the cold front hits. Dew points will climb into the mid 60s before washing out with storms late in the day.

A level 2 risk for scattered severe thunderstorms has been placed across the Chippewa Valley. Strong straight-line winds will be the primary threat with large hail and an isolated tornado as the secondary threats.

Clouds will increase through the lunch hour Monday with isolated showers and storms after midday. The best chance for severe storms will be along the main line that will move through after 3 pm. Storms will last through the late evenign and a few showers will continue overnight.

We'll clear out early Tuesday with temperatures falling roughly 15 degrees or more for the afternoon high. Winds will remain gusty out of the northwest. The sunshine will return but it will stay cool through the rest of the 7-day.

Our Autumnal Equinox happens on Wednesday. It will be full blown fall soon!