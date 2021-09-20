Special Weather Statement issued September 20 at 7:01PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 701 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms

along a line extending from near Millston to near Viroqua to near

Guttenberg. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Platteville, Sparta, Tomah, Prairie Du Chien, Richland Center,

Mauston, Viroqua, Lancaster, Guttenberg, Boscobel, New Lisbon,

Fennimore, Westby, Cuba City, Elroy, Hillsboro, Muscoda, Hazel Green,

Cashton and Dickeyville.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 94 between mile markers 124 and 147.

Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 46 and 70.

Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 22 and 45.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

northeastern Iowa…and central, southwestern and west central

Wisconsin.