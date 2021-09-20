Special Weather Statement issued September 20 at 5:38PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 538 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Mondovi to near Arcadia to near Mabel.

Movement was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

La Crosse, Winona, La Crescent, Arcadia, Caledonia, Mondovi,

Whitehall, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Goodview, Rushford, Osseo,

Trempealeau, Galesville, Blair, Independence, Spring Grove, Strum and

Houston.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 94 between mile markers 88 and 107.

Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 250 and 276.

Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 14.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

southeastern Minnesota…and southwestern and west central Wisconsin.