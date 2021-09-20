Special Weather Statement issued September 20 at 5:12PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
At 512 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Wabasha to near Rollingstone to 6 miles
north of Lanesboro. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Winona, Mondovi, Wabasha, Alma, Buffalo, Goodview, Lewiston, Buffalo
City, Fountain City, Stockton, Rollingstone, Altura, Kellogg, Modena,
Dodge, Wilson, Waumandee, Cochrane, Gilmanton and West Newton.
This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 236 and
259.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for
southeastern Minnesota…and west central Wisconsin.