Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 10pm Monday night

The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for all of Western Wisconsin until 10pm Monday night, September 20, 2021.

A watch means that conditions are right for severe weather to form. Prepare for that potential and make sure you're able to get to a severe weather shelter in a minute or two should a warning be issued. NOW is the time to prepare for the threat, especially if you live or work in an unideal location such as mobile home or outside. Make sure you can get to a sturdy shelter within a minute's notice. More information on what makes a good severe shelter and what to include in your shelter's safety kit can be found HERE.

A crawl will show up once a warning is issued followed by a cut in with additional details.

Other methods of receiving warnings include NOAA Weather Radios, your smartphone (as long as you haven't deactivated emergency alerts), and the free Stormtracker 18 Weather App. Make sure your phone is OFF of silent/vibrate mode in order for warnings to alert you.

Stormtracker 18 Meteorologists say a strong cold front is approaching, and will force thunderstorms to form ahead of it Monday afternoon and evening.

Threats include damaging straight-line wind gusts and large hail. In addition, a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Heavy rain could cause localized flooding, though the ground is fairly dry and it should quickly run off.

If a warning is issued for your area, seek shelter in an interior room away from windows, preferably in a basement. Due to high frequency of lightning, avoid using wired electronic devices or the shower as lightning can travel through pipes and wires in house.