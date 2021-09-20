Skip to Content

Severe storm rips through the area

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - Severe storms pushed through the Chippewa Valley Monday night, and some of that resulting damage can now be seen.

A barn with parts ripped off, trees and debris littering the road, and emergency officials standing by to help residents; this is what could be seen tonight off County Highway D, near Strum.

Neighbors told News 18's reporter on the scene that close by, there was also a silo knocked down, semi-truck flipped over, and a collapsed barn, all because of the storm.

