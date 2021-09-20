Rodgers and Jones shine, Packers top Lions 35-17

GREEN BAY (WQOW)- After a horrible week one loss to the Saints, the Packers bounced back with a 35-17 win on Monday night in their home opener.

Aaron Rodgers threw 4 touchdowns on 255 yards and completing 22/27 passes. Aaron Jones had an outstanding night, scoring four touchdowns himself, three of them being passes.

Green Bay's defense forced two turnovers from Jared Goff, one interception and one fumble.

The win moves the Packers to 1-1, tied for the lead in the NFC North. Green Bay will visit the San Francisco 49ers for their second straight primetime game on Sunday night.