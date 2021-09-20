Regency Motel one step closer to becoming apartments

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Monday night, the Eau Claire Plan Commission unanimously voted to recommend the rezoning of the Regency Inn and the adoption of the general development plan of apartments to the city council.

As WQOW has reported, the city of Eau Claire filed a lawsuit against the owner of the motel on South Hastings Way in December 2020, saying it is "One of the most problematic properties in our area."

The city further asked the owner to shut down the property and sell it. Now, a potential new owner said he wants to create a desirable place to live by turning the motel into apartments.

The city council will have the final say in the decision at its Sept. 27 meeting.