Quadruple homicide victims discovered in Dunn County were killed in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WQOW) - The St. Paul Police Department is now taking the lead role in a quadruple homicide investigation, after it was found that the killings took place in the Minnesota capitol.



In a press release posted to the police department's Facebook page Monday, it announced that after gathering more evidence and information into the killings of Jasmine Christine Sturm, Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, Loyace Foreman III and Isiah Pettus, investigators determined the deaths happened in St. Paul, so they are taking the investigation lead from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.



The release also states that one of the suspects arrested, Darren McWright (who also goes by the last name Osborne) is currently being held in the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center on several outstanding warrants, including at least one in Dunn County.



Antoine Suggs, the other suspect who turned himself into police in Arizona, is still awaiting extradition.



St. Paul police add that they're still looking for information, and those who have anything to report can call 651-266-5650.



