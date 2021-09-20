Pfizer: Vaccine Effective in Kids Ages 5 to 11

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Pfizer announced Monday that their data shows that their vaccine for COVID-19 is safe and effective for children 5 to 11 years old.



A Principal Investigator at the UW Moderna Pediatric Vaccine Trial says they are finishing up the clinical trial part for that age group.

Officials say that Pfizer was able to show that the kids established a robust immune response to the vaccine.



The vaccine for children 5 to 11 is not available yet, but it is expected to be sent to the FDA to consider for emergency use authorization.



Officials add that case numbers show there is a target on this age group's back.

"We've seen an increase in cases in this pediatric population by 240%, and they now make up about 30% of all new COVID-19 cases. There's a target on these kids by the virus. Hopefully by getting these vaccines in their arms we'll be able to remove that target and allow them to live a somewhat normal life," said Dr. William Hartman, the Principal Investigator for UW Health’s KidCOVE Moderna Vaccine Trials.

Dr. Hartman added that symptoms in the Moderna Vaccine Trial included a sore arm, a fever and feeling tired but there has not been anything serious yet.



As for Pfizer, he hopes the vaccine gets the emergency use authorization by late next month.