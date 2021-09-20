Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective for kids ages 5 to 11

(ABC NEWS) - Monday, Pfizer announced that data is showing that their vaccine for COVID-19 is safe and effective for children ages 5-11.

"We are eager to extend the protection afforded by the vaccine to this younger population, subject to regulatory authorization, especially as we track the spread of the delta variant and the substantial threat it poses to children," Pfizer chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

The trial included 2,268 participants ages 5-11 and followed a two-dose regimen using a lesser dose than the amount given to those 12 and older.

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to share their data with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and other regulators soon and will submit a request for emergency use authorization in the United States.