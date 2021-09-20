NWS to assess if tornado caused Trempealeau county damage

A strong cold front moved through Western Wisconsin Monday evening, September 20, 2021. That front forced strong storms to form, some of which had rotation and caused damage.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse issued a tornado warning for far eastern Buffalo county and northwest Trempealeau county at 5:46pm when rotation was detected by radar just west of Independence. At 6:03pm, NWS La Crosse upgraded the warning to a radar confirmed tornado when rotation and tornado debris signature was detected just north of Elk Creek.

The radar product used to detect debris is called "correlation coefficient", though since that's a complicated name, Stormtracker 18 calls it "debris tracker" for simplicity. This radar product looks at how close in both size and shape the objects detected by radar are to each other. Raindrops tend to be fairly similar in size, and even hailstones tend not to vary much near each other. However, when debris is lofted high enough to be detected by radar, it comes in all different sizes and shapes that are also different from the raindrops and hailstones.

When objects are of similar shape and size, the correlation coefficient is close to 1. However, when they are different sizes and shapes, it's less than one. When an area of lower values are in the same area as radar detected rotation, it means that it's likely that there was a tornado.

That's exactly what we saw with tonight's storm. Circled in the graphic above is the path that the debris signature took. Of note, it takes time for debris to be picked up by a tornado and a tornado can be on the ground before it hits anything to cause debris. So, tornadoes tend to begin before a debris signature is detected, then as debris stays floating aloft and held up by thunderstorm updrafts, it still can be detected long after the tornado ends at the ground.

This is the area that the NWS will look for damage when they conduct a damage survey on Tuesday. They will assess how that damage happened and if it was a tornado they will assign an EF rating to it and determine the exact path it took.

Now that the storms are over, we will have quiet weather and cool, fall-like temperatures for the next seven days. While highs will be close to average in the upper 60s to near 70, the lows will be chilly and below average. There are chances for patchy frost for areas that cool more than Eau Claire into the mid 30s in the typically cool spots northeast and east of Eau Claire.